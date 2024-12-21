News World Gaza hospital appeals for aid, says no longer able to treat patients

A hospital in northern Gaza issued an urgent plea for medication and food, warning it can no longer care for patients amid the ongoing conflict.

A hospital in the north of the embattled Gaza Strip has urgently appealed to the international community for medication and food, saying it is no longer able to care for patients.



The Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia is also struggling with a shortage of drinking water, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.



The Israeli military is refusing to supply the hospital with the essentials and is blocking access for doctors and nurses, the ministry said.



The director of the hospital, Hussam Abu Safiya, warned that a number of patients would die if help was not provided quickly.



Israel has been fighting against the Palestinian Hamas movement in Gaza since the killing of 1,200 people and the abduction of around 250 hostages by Palestinian fighters on October 7, 2023.



According to Palestinian figures, more than 45,100 people have been killed in the coastal strip so far.



Efforts to secure a ceasefire have repeatedly failed.











