UN Security Council adopts resolution on protection of children in armed conflict

The UN Security Council on Friday unanimously adopted a resolution demanding the protection of children during armed conflicts.

The resolution, spearheaded by Malta, received the votes of all 15 members of the Council.

Co-sponsored by over 100 UN member states, the resolution condemned all violations of international law regarding the recruitment and use of children in armed conflicts.

It urged all relevant parties to obey the international obligations related to the protection of children who might be affected by armed conflicts and urged for full cooperation with the UN.

The resolution further demanded all member states, as well as the UN, include child protection in all relevant activities regarding conflicts.