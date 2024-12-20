Russia: People killed in Ukrainian missile attack on Kursk region

Russia's Investigative Committee said on Friday that people had been killed and wounded in a Ukrainian missile attack on the town of Rylsk in Russia's Kursk region.

It did not specify the number of casualties. The acting governor of the region, Alexander Khinshtein, said Ukraine had fired U.S.-supplied HIMARS rockets, damaging several buildings including a school, recreation centre and private residences.

"I understand how hard it is to see one's hometown in such a difficult situation," Khinshtein wrote on Telegram.

"But we will cope together. All necessary help to the victims will be provided."

Khinshtein said Ukraine was continuing to strike the area, complicating the efforts of emergency workers. Rylsk is some 16 miles (26 km) from the border with Ukraine's Sumy region.

An unconfirmed report by the Mash Telegram channel, which is close to Russian law enforcement, said seven people were killed in the missile attack, including one child.

The channel published unverified video showing damaged buildings and cars on fire in a city street.

Ukrainian troops still hold part of Kursk region after bursting across the border in a surprise incursion on Aug. 6. Russian President Vladimir Putin said during his annual press conference on Thursday that they would definitely be expelled, but declined to set a date for when this would happen.

Khinshtein, who served as a State Duma deputy until he was appointed acting governor of Kursk by Putin earlier this month, accused Kyiv of deliberating targeting civilians in the strike.

Both Ukraine and Russia regularly accuse the other of attacking non-combatants, and both deny it.

Tensions between the warring sides have ratcheted up since Tuesday, when a top Russian general, Igor Kirillov, was killed by a bomb in Moscow. Ukraine's SBU intelligence service claimed responsibility for the assassination.





