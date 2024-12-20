Key ally to Canada PM Trudeau says he will vote to bring him down

The head of a Canadian political party that has been keeping Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in power said on Friday he would vote in favor of a motion of no-confidence in the government.

New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh made the commitment in an open letter. If all the opposition parties do vote together on a motion of no-confidence in the Liberal government, Trudeau will lose power and an election will occur.

The House of Commons is on a winter break and a formal motion of no-confidence cannot be presented until after legislators have returned on Jan 27.







