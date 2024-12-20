 Contact Us
News World Key ally to Canada PM Trudeau says he will vote to bring him down

Key ally to Canada PM Trudeau says he will vote to bring him down

The leader of a Canadian political party supporting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday that he would back a no-confidence motion against the government.

Reuters WORLD
Published December 20,2024
Subscribe
KEY ALLY TO CANADA PM TRUDEAU SAYS HE WILL VOTE TO BRING HIM DOWN

The head of a Canadian political party that has been keeping Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in power said on Friday he would vote in favor of a motion of no-confidence in the government.

New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh made the commitment in an open letter. If all the opposition parties do vote together on a motion of no-confidence in the Liberal government, Trudeau will lose power and an election will occur.

The House of Commons is on a winter break and a formal motion of no-confidence cannot be presented until after legislators have returned on Jan 27.