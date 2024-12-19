Starmer urges Trump to ‘stand with Ukraine' in phone call

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke by phone Wednesday with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, urging him to "stand together with Ukraine" amid its war with Russia.

The two leaders underscored shared priorities between the UK and the incoming U.S. administration.

A Downing Street spokesperson cited by local media said that Starmer congratulated Trump on his recent team appointments.

"Both agreed on their joint ambition to strengthen the close and historic relationship between the UK and the U.S. They looked forward to working together on shared priorities, including international security and delivering economic growth and prosperity," the spokesperson said.

"Turning to global conflicts, the prime minister reiterated the need for allies to stand together with Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression and to ensure Ukraine is in the strongest possible position," the spokesperson added.

"On the Middle East, the prime minister underscored the need to work together to ensure peace and security in the region. They agreed to keep in touch and looked forward to seeing one another at the earliest opportunity," according to the spokesperson.

