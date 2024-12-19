Pakistan regrets US sanctions on its ballistic missile program as 'unfortunate and biased'

Pakistan on Thursday expressed regret over the latest US sanctions on its ballistic missile program, saying Washington's biased policies have dangerous implications for the strategic stability of the region and beyond.

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the US decision to impose sanctions on the National Development Complex (NDC) and three commercial entities is "unfortunate and biased."

"Pakistan's strategic capabilities are meant to defend its sovereignty and preserve peace and stability in South Asia. The latest installment of sanctions defies the objective of peace and security by aiming to accentuate military asymmetries," said the ministry.

Islamabad's reaction comes after the US imposed sanctions on Islamabad-based NDC and private companies in Karachi, including Akhtar and Sons Private Limited, Affiliates International, and Rockside Enterprise.

"(NDC) has worked to acquire items in furtherance of Pakistan's long-range ballistic missile program-including special vehicle chassis intended to be used as launch support equipment for ballistic missiles and missile testing equipment," said a statement issued by the US State Department.

Islamabad regrets the imposition of sanctions on private commercial entities, claiming that previous sanctions targeting commercial entities were based on mere suspicions and lack of evidence.

In September this year, the US also sanctioned Chinese suppliers and a Pakistani entity for their alleged involvement in Pakistan's ballistic missile program.

The sanctions follow a similar US action in April when Washington blacklisted four Belarussian and Chinese companies for supplying missile-related items to Pakistan's long-range missile program.





