British lawmaker calls for full arms embargo and sanctions on Israel

A British lawmaker has urged the government to take stronger action against Israel, calling for a full arms embargo and comprehensive sanctions to stop its attacks on the Gaza Strip.

Richard Burgon, an independent Member of Parliament (MP) for Leeds East, told Anadolu that more needs to be done to stop Israel's attacks on Gaza, as the government's calls for a cease-fire were not enough.

"I think we've seen the call for a cease-fire from politicians and governments end up feeling a bit like a ritual, because it's clear that (Israeli Prime Minister) Benjamin Netanyahu is not going to listen to calls from governments for a cease-fire. What's needed is action from governments, and that means, in my opinion, an end to all arms sales to Israel and also sanctions on Israel," he said.

Referring to a conversation with a Palestinian lawyer last week, Burgon said the lawyer told him that "the British state knows exactly what to do in this situation." He also noted that the UK imposed extensive sanctions on Russia immediately after its attack on Ukraine.

Burgon, who supports calls for the UK to end all arms exports to Israel and impose sanctions, said the British government knows the steps it needs to take.

"We can't have double standards, you know. Human rights are human rights, international law is international law, and so we need an end on all arms sales to Israel in order to force Israel to a position where it stops the war crimes and stops the brutalization and mass killing of the Palestinian people," he added.

Burgon also criticized UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's statement that Israel is not committing genocide against the Palestinians in Gaza.

Referring to the 1948 Genocide Convention, he said: "Whatever view the prime minister has of this, our government and all governments are under a clear legal obligation not to wait until they're persuaded it's a genocide but to act to prevent a genocide."

- F-35 FIGHTER JET PARTS MUST NO LONGER BE SENT TO ISRAEL

Recalling a letter written by more than 60 parliamentarians sent to UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy last month, Burgon said it called for strong and wide-ranging sanctions against Israel and an end to arms sales.

"We've got a situation where F-35 (fighter jet) components made in the UK are still making it over to Israel and are being used by the Israeli government and the Israeli army in Gaza," he noted. "That has to stop."

Emphasizing that the British government must take concrete steps, he said: "A conditional license could be put in place where F-35 components can be sold on the clear condition that they are not sold to the Israeli army to be used in Gaza."

"We need to ensure that we do everything we can, not only not to be complicit, but to stop Israel from carrying out further war crimes against the Palestinian people.

"The vast majority of the international community is on the same page. We need to be on that same page as well," he added.

On Sept. 2, the British government announced that it was suspending 30 out of 350 arms export licenses to Israel after a review, warning there is a clear risk that certain UK arms exports to Israel might be used to commit or facilitate a serious violations of international humanitarian law.

The 30 licenses cover components for military aircraft, helicopters, drones and items that facilitate ground targeting, excluding UK components for the F-35 fighter jet program.

Israel has launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip that has killed nearly 45,100 people, mostly women and children, since an attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last month for Netanyahu and his former defense chief Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

