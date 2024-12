Russia to raise Ukraine's killing of top general in Moscow at UN meeting, Russian foreign ministry says

The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that Russia will raise the asssassination in Moscow of top Russian general Igor Kirillov by Ukraine at the United Nations Security Council on Dec. 20.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said everyone involved in the killing would be found and punished.

Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, who was the chief of Russia's Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Troops, was killed in Moscow on Tuesday.