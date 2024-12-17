Mayotte officials rush aid to cyclone victims as death toll rises

Authorities in Mayotte are racing to deliver food, water, and medical supplies to victims of Cyclone Chido, which has officially claimed at least 22 lives but the local prefect said the figure could be close to 1,000.

The disaster laid waste to large parts of the Indian Ocean island archipelago, France's poorest overseas territory.

The Paris Council is set to vote on an exceptional €250,000 subsidy to support emergency relief efforts as the island works to recover from widespread destruction.

Three days after the cyclone struck Mayotte on Saturday, communication networks remain down, leaving residents cut off from the outside world.

The island's three main operators said nearly all fixed internet poles and mobile connectivity antennas were destroyed.

Confirming the death toll, Ambdilwahedou Soumaila, the mayor of the capital Mamoudzou, described the situation as dire, noting that the destruction of communication infrastructure has left many residents isolated and unable to seek help.

The powerful cyclone, the most destructive to hit the island in decades, brought winds exceeding 200 kilometers per hour, flattening homes and crippling infrastructure.

Many areas remain inaccessible, with damaged roads and power outages hampering relief operations.

Local officials fear the death toll could rise as search and rescue teams comb through debris in remote parts of the island.

The cyclone's impact has been particularly severe in informal settlements, where makeshift homes were unable to withstand the storm's force.

Emergency services are prioritizing the distribution of food and clean water to prevent hunger and potential outbreaks of waterborne diseases. Relief teams are also working to restore power and clear debris to reopen key transport routes.

Mayotte's government has imposed a nighttime curfew to maintain order as recovery efforts continue.

French officials have pledged full support for the territory, dispatching additional aid and personnel to assist in the cleanup and humanitarian response. President Emmanuel Macron on Monday said he will travel there in the coming days.





