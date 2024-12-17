Japan announces $27.5M in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

Japan on Tuesday announced $27.5 million in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.

The announcement was made by the Japanese Embassy in Kabul after the World Food Programme (WFP) called for funds to help Afghan people facing hunger.

"Pleased to announce that @JapanGov has decided additional 27.5 million USD assistance for Afghanistan, covering both humanitarian and basic human needs. We hope this assistance will make a difference in the lives of vulnerable Afghans in need," said the embassy on X.

Earlier, the WFP said that nearly 15 million people don't know where their next meal will come from.

"WFP urgently needs $718 million to continue its operations over the next six months," it said on X.

In a recent report, WFP said that 11.6 million people, 25% of the population, are currently in crisis.

The report further said that 14.8 million people need humanitarian food assistance from November 2024 to March 2025.

Approximately 3.5 million children under the age of five and 1.15 million pregnant and breastfeeding women are projected to suffer from acute malnutrition in 2025.

Compared to 2024, this marks a 28% increase for moderately acute malnourished children, and 1% for severely acute, according to the report.



















