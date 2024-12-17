EU MUST STEP UP DIRECT ENGAGEMENT WITH SYRIAS NEW RULERS: VON DER LEYEN

 Contact Us
European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen stressed in her comments during a news conference alongside Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday in the capital Ankara.

Agencies and A News WORLD
Published December 17,2024
European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen said Tuesday Brussels would intensify its "direct engagement" with Syria's new rulers after the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad.

"Now we have to step up and continue our direct engagement with HTS and other factions," she told a news conference in Ankara, referring to the main opposition group HTS which ousted the Syrian regime leader Bashar al-Assad.

EU chief says cannot allow a 'Daesh/ISIS resurgence' in Syria

A resurgence of Daesh/ISIS extremists in Syria following the ouster of regime leader Bashar al-Assad must not be allowed to happen, EU chief Ursula Von der Leyen said on Tuesday.

"The risk of a Daesh resurgence... is real. We cannot let this happen," she said at a joint press conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Ankara.