7.3 magnitude earthquake strikes near Port Vila, Vanuatu

A powerful earthquake measuring 7.3 in magnitude struck 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) west of Vanuatu's capital, Port Vila, early Tuesday, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The tremor in the South Pacific island nation occurred at a depth of 43 kilometers (26.7 miles), USGS said.

Geoscience Australia also reported a magnitude of 7.3 with a depth of 54 kilometers (33.5 miles), while New Zealand's earthquake authority estimated the quake at a magnitude of 7.7.

The earthquake occurred at 0147GMT.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties, and no tsunami warnings have been issued so far.

Vanuatu, located on the Pacific Ring of Fire, experiences frequent seismic activity due to its position on the boundary of several tectonic plates.









