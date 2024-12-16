NATOS MINE COUNTERMEASURES UNIT TRANSFERRED TO TÜRKIYE FOR 6 MONTHS

The command of NATO's Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group 2 (SNMCMG-2), responsible for naval mine operations and training in the Mediterranean, Black Sea, and Aegean, has been transferred from Romania to Türkiye.

At a Monday ceremony held at the Mine Fleet Command in the Turkish coastal city of Erdek, Naval Capt. Kürşat Kurnaz assumed the command from Romania's Capt. Sebastian Barote.

Türkiye will lead the group for the seventh time until next July 5.

During the ceremony, Kurnaz received the SNMCMG-2 Commodore pennant aboard the flagship TCG YZB Güngor Durmuş.

Rear Adm. Stefan Pauly, the chief of operations for NATO's Allied Maritime Command, commended Türkiye's significant contributions to NATO and regional security.

He thanked the outgoing commander and welcomed Kurnaz, expressing confidence in his leadership.

Over the past six months, the mine countermeasures group has successfully prevented threats, carried out clearance operations, and demonstrated high levels of professionalism, embodying NATO's "strength and its dedication to ensuring peace and stability," said Pauly.

Kurnaz expressed pride in leading such a capable force and pledged to fulfill all responsibilities with professionalism and dedication to NATO values.

He emphasized that the alliance would continue to strive for operational excellence and reinforce its collective security, expressing his appreciation for Barote's leadership.

Barote highlighted the group's achievements under his command and said it would thrive under Turkish command.

The force exemplifies NATO's maritime capabilities and its united commitment to securing and defending maritime borders.

Speaking to the press, Kurnaz outlined the group's mission as the first response force against potential naval mine threats in NATO waters. Established in 1999, the unit operates continuously to maintain readiness.

Under Turkish command, the group will participate in five major NATO exercises, including Spain's Dynamic Mariner and other mine warfare drills in Italy and Greece.

Türkiye will hand over the command to Italy next July.























