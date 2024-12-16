UN condemns Israeli strike that killed civilians at school-turned shelter in southern Gaza

Palestinians inspect the damage in the aftermath of an Israeli strike on a school sheltering displaced people, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip December 16, 2024. (REUTERS)

The UN on Monday condemned an Israeli strike that killed civilians at a school-turned shelter in the southern Gaza on Sunday evening.

"In Gaza city, humanitarian partners say hostilities escalated over the weekend-particularly in areas affected by the new evacuation orders-leaving more Palestinians killed and injured," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said during a news conference.

Dujarric reported a direct strike by Israel on Yaffa school in eastern Tuffah neighborhood, which he described it as "a collective center for displaced people."

He stated that, "more than 1,500 Palestinians were reportedly displaced overnight on Saturday from Izbet Beit Hanoun, forcing them to pass through an Israeli checkpoint toward Gaza city."

"We once again condemn all killings of civilians," Dujarric said.

More than 110 Palestinians were reportedly killed in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, local authorities said.

In October 2023, Israel launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip that has so far killed nearly 45,000 people, mostly women and children.

Citing Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), Dujarric reported that Israeli authorities today denied "three humanitarian missions planning to bring food and water supply to besiege North Gaza."

"The humanitarian community remains firm in its objection to unilateral designations stipulating where aid work can take place within the Gaza Strip," he said, adding UN's commitment to address the needs of people.

He further conveyed UN's urgent call for "unimpeded access for humanitarian organizations to all areas where people require assistance."

On Israel's approval of a plan to expand illegal settlements in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, Dujarric said: "We reiterate our call on the Israelis to cease all settlement activities, whether it's in the occupied Golan or the occupied Palestinian territories."

"Such settlements are illegal under international law, and obviously an obstacle to peace and economic development. To put as simple; it's illegal," he said.

The Israeli government on Sunday unanimously approved a plan proposed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to enhance Israeli settlement building in the Golan Heights with a budget exceeding 40 million shekels ($11.2 million).