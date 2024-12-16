Israeli drone strikes hospital in northern Gaza, cuts power, endangering patients' lives

Israeli drones targeted Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia, the northern Gaza Strip, on Monday, striking power generators and causing extensive damage to the facility.

The attack resulted in a power outage, jeopardizing the lives of more than 50 patients, including those in intensive care requiring oxygen and water.

"Quadcopter drones dropped a bomb directly on the hospital's generators, leading to a total power failure," a medical source told Anadolu. He added that the outage poses severe risks to patients reliant on life-support systems.

The drones also fired at anyone moving within the hospital courtyard and targeted the intensive care unit with live fire, further threatening the safety of medical staff and patients inside, the source said.

Since Oct. 5, Israel has launched a large-scale ground operation in northern Gaza to allegedly prevent Hamas from regrouping. Palestinians, however, accuse Israel of seeking to occupy the area and forcibly displace its residents.

Since then, almost no humanitarian aid, including food, medicine, and fuel, has been allowed into the area, leaving the remaining population in the area on the verge of famine.

Nearly 4,000 people have since been killed in northern Gaza, according to Palestinian health authorities.

Israel has continued a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip that has killed over 45,000 people, mostly women and children, since an attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants last month for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on Gaza.



















