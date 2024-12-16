First batch of US-made Abrams tanks delivered to Taiwanese military

The first batch of US-made Abrams tanks was delivered to the Taiwanese military on Monday, the Defense Ministry confirmed.

The 38 M1A2T tanks, a variant of M1 Abrams, reached Port of Taipei in New Taipei's Bali district on Sunday, and delivery to Taiwanese military began earlier in the day.

Taiwan has bought 108 such tanks and related equipment from the US, which has provided arms to the island worth billions of dollars.

The sale was approved in 2019 and the delivery is scheduled to be completed in 2026. Taiwan last purchased tanks from the US in 1994.

Th M1A2T tanks, equipped with 120-millimeter smoothbore guns, were allotted to the military at Army Armor Training Command training center in north-western county of Hsinchu.

"Heavy Armors Have Arrived! Welcome to join us!" the ministry said on X, sharing pictures of the tanks.





