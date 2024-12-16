ALBA-TCP Summit will one day be held in Palestine: Venezuelan president

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro expressed his full support for Palestine during the 24th Summit of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-Peoples' Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP) held Sunday in Venezuela.

"The ALBA-TCP Summit will one day be held in Palestine. I believe in this. We will hold this summit in Palestine, in Jerusalem. God willing, everyone will witness it," Maduro said.

"Jerusalem will once again become a sacred city where all ethnic groups live together in peace. It will not remain a city of Zionist, imperialist and war-mongering forces."

Addressing Pope Francis, Maduro called for stronger advocacy for the Palestinian cause.

"Raise your voice for human rights, for Palestine, for independence and peace," he said.

He also appealed to Muslims, suggesting the formation of a "historic and indivisible alliance."

"Christian, Catholic and all global communities must deliver the victory Palestine deserves.

"I repeat, the Palestinian cause is the most just cause of humanity," he said.

Maduro condemned the appropriation of Palestinian territories under occupation, highlighting that over 45,000 people have been killed in Gaza due to Israeli attacks.

He accused the international community of remaining silent in the face of genocide.