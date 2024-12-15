Netanyahu and Trump discuss Gaza hostages and Syria

 Contact Us
Published December 15,2024
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump about developments in Syria and a recent push to secure the release of Israeli and foreign hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, he said on Sunday.

Netanyahu said he spoke with Trump on Saturday night.

"We have no interest in a conflict with Syria," Netanyahu said in a statement. Israeli actions in Syria were intended to "thwart the potential threats from Syria and to prevent the takeover of terrorist elements near our border," he said.