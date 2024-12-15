Tel Aviv to shut down embassy in Ireland, citing 'extreme anti-Israel policies'

Israel said on Sunday that it will close its embassy in Ireland, accusing Dublin of pursuing "extreme anti-Israel policies."

The announcement came from Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar, who claimed that Ireland engaged in "antisemitic" actions and rhetoric, based on the "delegitimisation and demonisation of the Jewish state."

"The antisemitic actions and rhetoric that Ireland is taking against Israel are based on delegitimisation and demonisation of the Jewish state and on double standards," Sa'ar said. "Ireland has crossed all red lines in its relationship with Israel."

The decision comes after an extended period of diplomatic tensions between the two countries.

In May, Israel recalled its ambassador in Ireland, Dana Erlich, after Dublin, alongside Spain and Norway, announced plans to unilaterally recognize Palestinian statehood.

Despite the escalating diplomatic row, Ireland has not recalled its envoy to Israel.

Adding to the friction, Ireland recently joined South Africa in a lawsuit accusing Israel of genocide against Palestinians at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Sa'ar highlighted Ireland's involvement in this case as a significant factor in Israel's decision to sever its diplomatic presence in Dublin.

In light of the closure, Sa'ar said Israel would shift its diplomatic resources to strengthen ties with more supportive countries.

"Israel will invest its resources in promoting bilateral relations with the countries of the world according to priorities that are also derived from the attitude of the various countries towards it," he said.

Tel Aviv plans to open an embassy in Moldova within the next year.

Israel has launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip that has killed more than 44,900 victims, mostly women and children, since a Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023.

The second year of genocide in Gaza has drawn growing international condemnation, with officials and institutions labeling the attacks and the blocking of aid deliveries as a deliberate attempt to destroy a population.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants last month for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defense chief Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.





