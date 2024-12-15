AFAD TO SEARCH FOR PEOPLE POSSIBLY TRAPPED IN SYRIAS SEDNAYA PRISON

The Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) will be sending a search and rescue team to look for people still thought to be trapped in Syria's Sednaya Military Prison.

AFAD said in a statement released Sunday that the extensively equipped team will be dispatched to the notorious prison, located 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) north of the capital, Damascus, and nicknamed the "human slaughterhouse," where demonstrators against the former Bashar Assad regime were held and tortured.

It said the team of 80 personnel will arrive on Monday.







