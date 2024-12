More than 7,000 Syrians return home from Türkiye after fall of Assad regime

More than 7,000 Syrians have returned home from Türkiye after the fall of the Assad regime, the Turkish interior minister said late Saturday.

Ali Yerlikaya announced daily figures on X for Syrians returning "voluntarily, safely, honorably," and in an orderly manner from Türkiye before the regime's fall with 310 on Dec. 6, 176 on Dec. 7 and 240 on Dec. 8.

Information he provided about Syrians returning from Türkiye following the ouster of Assad had 7,621 Syrians returning between Dec. 9 - 13.