HTS chief al-Jolani meets visiting UN envoy Pedersen

The Syrian opposition leader whose group led the offensive that toppled Bashar al-Assad met on Sunday with UN envoy Geir Pedersen, who was visiting Damascus, a statement on the Telegram channel said.

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham leader Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, now using his real name Ahmed al-Sharaa, discussed with Pedersen "the changes that have occurred on the political scene which make it necessary to update" a 2015 UN Security Council resolution that set out a roadmap for a political settlement in Syria, "to suit the new reality", the statement said.







