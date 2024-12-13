UN Security Council renews sanctions against Al-Shabaab terror group

The UN Security Council on Friday adopted a resolution renewing the sanctions against al-Shabaab terror group in Somalia until Feb. 28, 2025.

The resolution, submitted by the UK, was unanimously adopted by the 15-member Security Council.

It allows authorization for maritime interdiction to enforce the embargo on illicit arms imports, the ban on coal exports, and the prohibition on components for improvised explosive devices (IED).

Sanction measures such as the arms embargo, travel bans, and asset freezes targeting al-Shabaab also remain in effect.

The Horn of Africa country has been plagued by insecurity for years, with the main threats emanating from al-Shabaab and the Daesh/ISIS terror groups.

Since 2007, al-Shabaab has been fighting the Somali government and the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), a multidimensional mission authorized by the African Union and mandated by the United Nations Security Council.

The terror group has increased attacks since Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, who was elected for a second term last year, declared an "all-out war" on al-Shabaab.