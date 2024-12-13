NATO chief, European leaders set to discuss potential cease-fire in Ukraine

A local resident walks past "dragon's teeth" fortifications installed by the Ukrainian army on the street in Pokrovsk, the eastern Donetsk region, on December 11, 2024, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AFP Photo)

NATO chief and numerous European leaders are set to discuss a potential cease-fire in Ukraine, Polish media reported on Friday.

The meeting, which will take place next Wednesday in Brussels, is organized by NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, and will be participated by the leaders of Ukraine, France, Germany, Italy, the UK and Poland, as well as the heads of the EU Council and Commission, according to public broadcaster Polish Radio.

The talks are expected to focus on future security guarantees for Ukraine and the potential presence of European peacekeeping troops in the country, it added.

The U.S. daily The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump had suggested to French President Emmanuel Macron that European troops should monitor a future cease-fire in Ukraine.

Same day, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said after a meeting with Macron in Warsaw that his country was not planning to send peacekeeping troops to Ukraine following a potential cease-fire.