End of 'bloody Baath regime' opens way to peace in war-torn Syria: Erdoğan

This week's collapse of the "bloody Baath regime" has paved the way for peace and security in Syria, said the Turkish president on Wednesday.

"With the end of the bloody Baath regime, doors to peace and security in Syria have been opened," said Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Speaking at his party's Human Rights Day event in Ankara, Erdoğan reiterated Türkiye's commitment to stand with the oppressed peoples of the world.

He also criticized global double standards in human rights, saying that today they are seen as "privileged rights applied only to certain regions and populations."

In contrast, he underlined Türkiye's stance on the 13-year Syrian crisis, saying: "Türkiye has always approached the Syrian crisis with a conscience-driven perspective."

Erdoğan also highlighted Türkiye's inclusive humanitarian efforts, noting the nation's support for millions of displaced Syrians without discrimination.

"We did not ask those who came to our door whether they were Turkish, Arab, or Kurdish. We didn't ask those who asked us for help whether they were Muslim, Christian, or Jew," he added.

Erdoğan stressed that Turkish people opened not only the doors of their country but also the doors of their hearts to those seek refuge on Turkish soil.

During the Syrian civil war, some 4 million Syrians took shelter in Türkiye, more than any other country in the world.