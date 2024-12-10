Syrian National Army continues search operation in Manbij liberated from PKK/YPG terrorists

Search efforts are still underway by the Syrian National Army (SNA) in the Syrian province of Manbij, which was saved from PKK/YPG terrorists, local sources said on Tuesday.

As part of the Operation Dawn of Freedom, the SNA continued its efforts in the region, detecting and destroying mines and booby traps, according to local sources.

Calling on the terrorists to "surrender," the SNA also neutralized those who resisted.

The army captured a female terrorist hiding in one of the tunnels, the sources said, adding that the buildings, which were once used as bases of the PKK/YPG terror groups, were left burning to the ground.

Separately, the Syrian National Army liberated the Tel Rifaat district center from the terrorist group PKK/YPG as part of Operation Dawn of Freedom, which was launched on Dec. 1.

With the liberation of Manbij in the operation, the region, which had become the largest terrorist nest west of the Euphrates River, was cleared of the terrorist PKK/YPG.

The PKK/YPG, which has killed some 40,000 people in four decades of armed attacks, has long sought to establish a terrorist corridor in northern Syria, along the Turkish border.







