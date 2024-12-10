Turkish president, German chancellor discuss latest developments in Syria

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday discussed the latest developments in Syria in a phone call.

During the call, Erdoğan highlighted Ankara's efforts for a Syria free of terrorism and the importance of the new process in terms of Syria's unity, solidarity and territorial integrity, according to a statement from Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

"President Erdoğan stated that creating the necessary and sufficient conditions to facilitate the return of Syrians, who have been separated from their homes due to the civil war in the country, is Türkiye's priority," the statement said.

Following the Nov. 27 outbreak of clashes between anti-regime groups and Assad regime forces, Bashar Assad and his family fled to Russia on Sunday after anti-regime groups took control of the capital Damascus, marking the collapse of the Baath Party regime, which had been in power in Syria since 1963.