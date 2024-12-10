U.S. backs 'inclusive' political transition in Syria, says Blinken

The U.S. reaffirms its full support for a Syrian-led and owned political transition, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday, following the collapse of Bashar al-Assad's regime.

"This transition process should lead to credible, inclusive, and non-sectarian governance that meets international standards of transparency and accountability, consistent with the principles of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254," Blinken said in a statement about the plan that demands a cease-fire and political solution in Syria.

"The transition process and new government must also uphold clear commitments to fully respect the rights of minorities, facilitate the flow of humanitarian assistance to all in need, prevent Syria from being used as a base for terrorism or posing a threat to its neighbors, and ensure that any chemical or biological weapons stockpiles are secured and safely destroyed," said Blinken.

The Syrian people will decide the future of the country, he said, while stressing that all nations should pledge to support an inclusive and transparent process and refrain from external interference.

"The United States will recognize and fully support a future Syria government that results from this process. We stand prepared to lend all appropriate support to all of Syria's diverse communities and constituencies," he added.

Bashar al-Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus early Sunday, ending the Baath Party rule, which had been in power since 1963.