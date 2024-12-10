RUSSIAN MISSILE ATTACKS ON UKRAINES KHARKIV REGION INJURES 10, GOVERNOR SAYS

Russian missile attacks on Ukraine's northeastern region of Kharkiv injured 10 people and damaged an administrative building, its governor said on Tuesday.

Governor Oleh Syniehubov said that Russian forces carried out two missile attacks on the town of Zlatopil.

The first strike damaged non-residential buildings and cars, while the second one damaged an administrative building.

Russia has pummeled the border region with frequent attacks since the start of Moscow's full-scale invasion in February 2022.









