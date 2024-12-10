Putin says Russia is committed to strengthening Collective Security Treaty Organization

Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a meeting with the chairs of the parliaments of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) member states at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, 09 December 2024. (EPA Photo)

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday that Moscow is committed to strengthening the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) as he held talks with the parliament speakers of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly.

"We are firmly committed to the task of strengthening the organization, increasing its authority in ensuring peace and stability throughout the vast Eurasian space," Putin said during the meeting held in Moscow.

He told the parliament speakers that cooperation within the Russia-led intergovernmental military alliance is built in the "spirit of alliance, military brotherhood and mutual assistance."

He said that Russia stands united for the "formation of a fair multipolar world order, equal and indivisible security, respect for each other's sovereign interests and the right of each to its own development model."

Earlier, the Russian capital hosted a meeting of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly, composed of the parliament speakers of the organization's member states -- Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan.

Only Armenia did not take part in the meeting, as Yerevan suspended its participation in the CSTO earlier this year.

As a result of the meeting, multiple documents were adopted by the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly, including a statement expressing support for "international efforts aimed at preventing further expansion of the confrontation and creating conditions for achieving lasting peace and security in the Middle East."