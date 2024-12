Israeli military says it is only acting in Syria to protect borders

An Israeli military spokesperson said on Tuesday Israel was not intervening in Syria beyond taking steps to protect its borders and preventing strategic weapons from falling into hostile hands, and he denied that Israeli forces had advanced towards Damascus.

Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani said Israeli forces had remained in the demilitarized zone between Syria and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights apart from "a few additional points" in the vicinity of the buffer zone.