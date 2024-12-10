German opposition leader calls for closer cooperation with Türkiye to secure Middle East peace

German opposition leader Friedrich Merz of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party urged Europe to strengthen its ties with Türkiye in order to help establish peace in the Middle East.

Speaking in an interview with German broadcaster RTL on Monday, Merz outlined Türkiye's growing influence in the region and its importance in the wake of shifting geopolitical dynamics.

He highlighted the weakening of Russian influence following its diminished role in Syria.

"Russia was a power that protected Syria and its regime. And Türkiye has grown stronger and is now going to play an even greater role in the entire Middle East region," he noted.

Merz, who is also the CDU's candidate for chancellor in snap elections scheduled for Feb. 23, emphasized the critical importance of engaging with Türkiye.

"To establish political peace in this region, we must now work much more closely with Türkiye," he said, adding that fostering collaboration with Ankara is "a duty of German and European politics."

However, he cautioned against premature conclusions about Syria's situation, urging patience to determine whether the civil war has truly ended.

On Nov. 27, Syrian opposition forces launched a 10-day lightning offensive, capturing key cities, and then on Dec. 8 the capital Damascus. The rapid advance, supported by defecting military units, led to the collapse of the Assad regime after 13 years of civil war.

Assad and his family fled to Moscow, where Russia granted them asylum.







