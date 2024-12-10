Türkiye is ready to put ‘its entire body’ into effort to end bloodshed in Gaza: President Erdoğan

Türkiye is not only ready to "put its hand but its entire body" into an effort to end the bloodshed in Gaza, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Tuesday.

"I say it clearly that the route the Israeli government insists on and obstinately maintains is, in fact, not a true path," Erdoğan said.

He said that for the past 14 months, Ankara has been stressing the need for a lasting cease-fire in Gaza.

Israel has launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip that has killed nearly 44,800 people, mostly women and children, since a Hamas attack on Oct. 7 last year.

Last month, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on Gaza.