News World Erdoğan, Aliyev hold phone call to discuss latest developments

Erdoğan, Aliyev hold phone call to discuss latest developments

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev discussed developments in Syria alongside regional and global issues during a phone call.

Agencies and A News WORLD Published December 10,2024 Subscribe

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev discussed the latest developments in Syria as well as regional, global issues in the phone call.