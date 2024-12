Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that 43,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed fighting Russia in almost three years of war, and that some 370,000 have been wounded.

"Since the start of the full-scale war, Ukraine has lost 43,000 soldiers killed in action on the battlefield," Zelensky said on social media. "There have been 370,000 cases of medical assistance for the wounded," but he added that "half" of wounded troops return to the battlefield.