Syrians in the capital Damascus cheered on Sunday as they trampled on a toppled statue of Bashar al-Assad's father Hafez, AFPTV images showed.

Hafez al-Assad ruled Syria from 1971 until his death in 2000, setting up a paranoid, brutal system of government that his son inherited. On Sunday, the anti-regime forces declared Bashar al-Assad had fled the country following a lightning offensive that overran the country.