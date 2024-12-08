Syrian PM says ready to cooperate with any leadership chosen by the people

Syrian Prime Minister Mohammed al-Jalali said Sunday he was ready to "cooperate" with any leadership chosen by the people and for any handover process, after anti-regime forces said Bashar al-Assad had fled the country.

"This country can be a normal country that builds good relations with its neighbours and the world... but this issue is up to any leadership chosen by the Syrian people. We are ready to cooperate with it (that leadership) and offer all possible facilities," Jalali said in a speech broadcast on his Facebook account.







