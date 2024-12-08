Planned attacks in Romanian capital by pro-Kremlin mercenary group thwarted: Report

A pro-Russian mercenary group's planned attacks in the Romanian capital city of Bucharest were thwarted, a media report said on Sunday.

The group, led by Horatiu Potra, a Romanian-French mercenary who was actively involved in the civil war in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo), and linked to Russia's Wagner mercenary group, was intercepted by police in Ilfov province on their way to Bucharest, said the broadcaster Antena3.

Inspecting the vehicles belonging to the group members, police found and confiscated some firearms, several axes, swords, machetes, and knives, as well as prohibited drugs, among other items, it added.

Potra was taken to a police station for questioning, along with 13 others, according to the broadcaster.

Potra is known for his open support for Calin Georgescu, the ultranationalist candidate who won the first round of the presidential elections on Nov. 24, as well as his pro-Russian sympathies.

Earlier on Friday, Romania's Constitutional Court canceled the run-off presidential election scheduled for Sunday, as well as the results of the first round of the Nov. 24 elections.

The decision came after the Supreme Council of National Defense declassified secret service documents on Wednesday, which revealed interference by a "state actor" in Romania's electoral process.

The documents also revealed the network behind the ultra-nationalist independent candidate Calin Georges.

The same day, President Klaus Iohannis claimed Georgescu was supported by a foreign state, citing evidence gathered and eventually presented to him by competent security and intelligence services.