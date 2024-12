Iraq urges respect for 'free will of all Syrians'

Iraq on Sunday urged respect for the "free will" of all Syrians and the country's territorial integrity, following the overthrow of President Bashar al-Assad.

"Iraq reaffirms the necessity of respecting the free will of all Syrians and emphasises that the security, territorial integrity and independence of Syria are of paramount importance," government spokesman Basim Alawadi said in a statement.