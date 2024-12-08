News World Iranian embassy stormed in Damascus

After the fall of bloody-minded regime of Bashar al-Assad, Iran's embassy in Damascus, a key ally of the regime, was stormed by anti-Assad regime protesters

DPA WORLD Published December 08,2024

Following the end of the government of Syrian regime leader Bashar al-Assad, the embassy of Iran in Damascus – previously one of al-Assad's most important supporters - has been stormed.



The news channel Al Arabiya released videos showing people tearing down a large poster from the fence of the Iranian embassy.



The poster featured the powerful Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in 2020 in Iraq by a US drone strike, and Hassan Nasrallah, leader of the Iranian-backed Lebanese Hezbollah militia, who was killed in September in an Israeli airstrike near Beirut.



The news channel Al Jazeera reported that the embassy staff had fled and there was no resistance against the rioters.



Along with Russia, Iran and the Hezbollah militia were the main allies of the al-Assad government. With their support, the Syrian regime forces regained important territories during the civil war, enabling al-Assad to remain in power.









