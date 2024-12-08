News World Anti-regime forces enter presidential palace in Damascus

Syrian opposition fighters reportedly entered the presidential palace in Damascus early Sunday, chanting 'God is most great,' eyewitnesses told dpa.

DPA WORLD Published December 08,2024

A resident in the area told dpa, "We saw armed fighters entering the gates of the palace while chanting 'God is most great.'"



The palace is called The People's Palace, and is located in the Mezzeh district in the west of the city.



Videos circulating on social media also showed the rebels in the courtyard of the palace and at its entrance gates.



Syrian regime leader Bashar al-Assad had fled Damascus shortly before. The rebels entered the grounds of the palace apparently without resistance. There were reports from the palace that government employees and security forces had left the grounds.



