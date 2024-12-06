Merkel testifies about German withdrawal from Afghanistan

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday that the global community failed in ensuring democracy and securing the rights and freedoms of women in Afghanistan as she testified before a parliamentary inquiry committee.

The Federal Parliamentary Inquiry Commission established to investigate the German military's withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021 heard from Merkel as a witness.

"Looking back, the support provided by the US in the fight against terrorism in Afghanistan was the right move. However, we must acknowledge that, as the international community, we failed in all other goals, particularly in ensuring democratization and securing the rights and freedoms of women," Merkel said, according to media reports.

Merkel said that former Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer and the armed forces had planned and carried out the withdrawal from Afghanistan in a "very careful" manner.

Noting that she was on vacation on Aug. 13, 2021, two days before the Taliban's ultimate victory, Merkel said she was informed by phone about the deteriorating situation in Kabul.

She noted that the following morning, she gave the green light to the defense minister to begin detailed preparations for the evacuation operation.

The former chancellor described the withdrawal as a painful and dramatic development.







