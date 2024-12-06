Israeli, German chiefs of staff discuss security, military cooperation

Israeli Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi hosted on Thursday his German counterpart Carsten Breuer, and the two discussed cooperation between the two armies, the Israeli military said in a statement on Friday.

The two discussed the latest " operational events " with an emphasis on the northern arena, the "growing cooperation between the armies" "and the preparedness for threats near and far," according to the brief post on X.

Halevi expressed his appreciation to the Germany army chief for the "joint commitment" to "strengthening regional stability and security in the Middle East."

Germany has been a staunch ally of Israel, and government officials have repeatedly said the country bears special responsibility for Israel's security due to its Nazi past.

The country has continued to back Israel despite arrest warrants for its premier, Benjamin Netanyahu, and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel recently agreed to a cease-fire in Lebanon, ending 14 months of cross-border warfare with Hezbollah.