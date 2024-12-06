BIDENS HUNTER PARDON CAME AFTER CIRCUMSTANCES CHANGED: WHITE HOUSE

U.S. President Joe Biden changed his mind about pardoning his son Hunter because "circumstances have changed," the White House said on Friday.

Biden's pardon of his son on Monday came after he had repeatedly promised he would allow the U.S. justice system to play out, and a day after President-elect Donald Trump nominated Kash Patel to lead the FBI.

"The fact is, when you think about how the president got to this decision, circumstances have changed. They have," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said when asked about the president's timing.

"Republicans said they weren't going to let up. ... Recently announced Trump appointees for law enforcement have said on the campaign they were out for retribution, and I think we should believe their words."

Patel is one of several Trump nominees who suggested Hunter Biden's business activities deserved further scrutiny. The president's son was scheduled to be sentenced this month for charges related to tax evasion and gun possession.







