Russia closes Polish consulate in St. Petersburg in retaliatory move

Russia said on Thursday it had decided to close Poland's consulate general in St. Petersburg in response to Poland's decision to close the Russian consulate in Poznan.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement it was also declaring three of the Polish consulate's diplomatic staff members "persona non grata" and that they would have to leave Russia by a certain date.

"It was emphasised to the Polish side that Moscow has taken and will continue to take tough retaliatory measures against any unfriendly steps towards Russia," the statement said.









