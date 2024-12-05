Russia closes Polish consulate in St. Petersburg in retaliatory move

 Contact Us
Russia announced on Thursday that it had closed Poland's consulate general in St. Petersburg in retaliation for Poland's decision to close the Russian consulate in Poznan. The Russian Foreign Ministry also declared three Polish diplomatic staff members "persona non grata," ordering them to leave the country by a specified date.

Published December 05,2024
Russia said on Thursday it had decided to close Poland's consulate general in St. Petersburg in response to Poland's decision to close the Russian consulate in Poznan.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement it was also declaring three of the Polish consulate's diplomatic staff members "persona non grata" and that they would have to leave Russia by a certain date.

"It was emphasised to the Polish side that Moscow has taken and will continue to take tough retaliatory measures against any unfriendly steps towards Russia," the statement said.