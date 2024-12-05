U.S. urges return to UN-led political process in Syria amid recent escalation

The U.S. on Thursday urged a return to a serious UN-facilitated political process in Syria, adding that Bashar al-Assad's refusal to engage led to recent developments.

"We, with our partners, are urging allies to protect its civilians, including members of minority groups," State Department deputy spokesman Vedant Patel said when he was asked about anti-regime armed groups' takeover of Hama in their latest offensive.

"I don't have specific assessments on individual battlefield updates, but all of those together just continue to reflect in our point of view that the time is now to return to a serious, UN-facilitated political process," he said. "The constant refusal to engage in this process candidly has led to directly some of the events that we're witnessing."

He said "escalatory events" in Syria in the last 72 hours demonstrate that the only way to end the conflict is through "inclusive political settlement consistent with UNSCR 2254."

UN Security Council Resolution 2254, which was unanimously adopted by the Council in December 2015, calls for "formal negotiations" between the regime and opposition groups to initiate a "political transition process."

Syria has been embroiled in a vicious civil war since early 2011 when the regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

The conflict has intensified in recent days, with anti-regime groups, led by Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham, clashing with regime forces since Nov. 27 and making significant advances.

Anti-regime forces captured much of central Aleppo on Nov. 30, following a rapid push from its western countryside. In their latest offensive Thursday, the groups seized the center of Hama, solidifying control of the city and forcing regime forces to retreat.