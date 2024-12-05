Israeli military chief of staff, defense minister, assess developments in Syria

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz and the military's Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi met Thursday to evaluate the latest developments in Syria.

A statement said that the officials "conducted a situational assessment with the members of the General Staff forum regarding the developments in Syria."

The army noted that it "monitors developments and is prepared for all scenarios, offensive and defensive alike," adding that it would not allow threats near the Syria-Lebanon border, and would thwart any potential risks against Israel.

The rapidly evolving situation in Syria has drawn Israel's attention, sparking mixed reactions. On one hand, Israeli officials have expressed relief that the Lebanese resistance group, Hezbollah, is occupied on another front. On the other, reports that Iran-backed militias have arrived to support the Syrian regime have heightened concerns.

Israel, which shares its northern border with Syria, remains apprehensive about opposition forces seizing weapons it fears could later be used against the Israeli military.

Syrian opposition factions have been engaged since Nov. 27 in clashes with regime forces in several regions.

The anti-regime forces have gained control of Idlib province in the north and most of Aleppo province, advancing into Hama in central Syria and captured it as of Thursday after extensive clashes for days.