UK to push NATO allies to increase support for Ukraine, defense spending

Britain will push NATO allies to bolster support for Ukraine and increase defense spending during the alliance's foreign ministers meeting in Brussels on Wednesday.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy will attend the NATO meeting to call for an increase in support for Ukraine and underscore its commitment to 2.5% defense spending, according to a Foreign Office statement.

"As Ukraine endures a third winter since Russia's full-scale invasion, he will call on Allies to boost their military assistance and ensure Ukraine continues on its irreversible path to NATO membership," it said.

The statement said that failing to increase Euro-Atlantic support, will "embolden an increasingly aggressive" Russia, and force allies to invest far more in the future.

Lammy stated that investment in Ukraine's security is "investment in Euro-Atlantic and global security."

"This government has been clear that Europe must do more together now by increasing defence spending," he added in the statement.

During his visit, Lammy will meet key allies, including the Finnish, Danish and Turkish foreign ministers, the statement said.

Since the start of Russia's war on Ukraine in February 2022, the UK has provided £12.8 billion ($16.2 billion) of support to Kyiv.









