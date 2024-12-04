NATO member states will do their best to provide Ukraine with more air defense: Alliance chief

NATO member states will do their best to provide Ukraine with more much-needed air defense systems, said the alliance's chief on Wednesday.

Pointing to systematic Russian aerial attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, Secretary General Mark Rutte said that Russia and China are trying to destabilize NATO nations through acts of sabotage, cyber-crimes, and by weaponizing energy.

To counter this threat, the alliance will take further steps, including better intelligence sharing, he said, speaking to the press on day two of a meeting of NATO member state foreign ministers in Brussels.

Rutte also emphasized that Ukraine should be in the position of strength in the face of the aggravated Russian attacks and that the alliance remains committed to supporting Ukraine to this end.

On Tuesday, in a joint news conference with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Rutte stressed the importance of keeping Ukraine's energy grid working.

"We cannot have a weaponization of winter in Ukraine," he said, adding that he discussed this "crucial element" with NATO foreign ministers.

On air defense, he said they are "doing a lot" but that "more needs to be done" to make sure that Ukraine is as safe as possible.



