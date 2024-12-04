Council of Europe remains 'firmly committed' to support Ukraine, says secretary general

The secretary general of the Council of Europe on Wednesday reaffirmed commitment to support Ukraine.

Alain Berset's remarks came after his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv.

"The Council of Europe (COE) remains firmly committed to support Ukraine in its fight for freedom and a European and democratic future," Berset said on X.

"President Zelenskyy acknowledged that COE's support in ensuring accountability and compensation is key," he added.

Zelenskyy, for his part, voiced content over the Council of Europe's support for Kyiv. "We discussed the need to establish a Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression, as it is crucial to hold Russian war criminals accountable," he said on X.

Another "key issue" was the release of prisoners and the return of Ukrainian children illegally deported by Russia, he added.

"We highly value the Council of Europe's role in establishing the Register of Damage as part of the International Compensation Mechanism," he said, adding: "Ukraine looks forward to the creation of the Claims Commission and the Compensation Fund and counts on the Council of Europe's leadership in this process."

The organization formed to uphold human rights and rule of law in Europe has 46 members. Russia withdrew from it in March 2022.